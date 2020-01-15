CANCELLED – 3rd Annual Fraser Valley Marches for Women

Chilliwack – JANUARY 15 UPDATE – After reviewing the weather forecast and the current weather situation we have decided to cancel this year’s Fraser Valley Women’s March. With the buildup of snow and rain and slush over top it will make for icy conditions and be unsafe for walking. We very much look forward to your participation next year. We would appreciate it you could please forward this to all who may have planned to attend.

Thank you for your understanding and we will see you next year.

Best Regards,

Patti MacAhonic

www.anndavis.org

www.facebook.com/AnnDavisTransitionSociety

www.twitter.com/AnnDavisSociety

ORIGINAL STORY JANUARY 11 – Everyone is welcome at the 3rd annual Fraser Valley Marches for Women March. This event is accessible, open, and inclusive. They march rain, snow or shine.

Fraser Valley Marches for Women was founded by Ann Davis Transition Society executive director Patti MacAhonic and held its first march in January 2017 in solidarity with the demonstrators that descended on Washington, D.C. to raise awareness of women’s rights, also in response to the city turning down a women’s shelter when women were dying on our streets in winter in late 2016. We are more than a march—we’re a movement. The goal of subsequent marches in the Fraser Valley is to support Women’s rights locally and globally, while raising awareness of local issues.

Fraser Valley Marches for Women is a collaboration and partnership of Ann Davis Transition Society, University of the Fraser Valley, Fraser Valley Labour Council and Wilma House, with a goal of inspiring, uniting and leading the charge for the advancement of women locally and across the world.

There is a designated Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/fraservalleymarchesforwomen