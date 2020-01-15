10 AM Weather Info Bulletin For Abbotsford Including Warming Centres

Abbotsford – As of 10 AM: Highway 1 between Lickman Road and Sumas Way has been closed by the Ministry of Transportation due to road conditions.

A warming center has opened at the Abbotsford Recreation Centre, 2499 McMillan Road, Abbotsford as a temporary gathering space for motorists who need a place to go and wait out the conditions while the Highway is closed.

For up-to-date highway conditions, visit www.drivebc.ca

Curbside Collection: Due to the snow conditions, curbside collection is cancelled for today.

Staff are being redeployed to support snow removal. Residents should hold over materials and place them curbside on the next collection day.



Temporary Extreme Weather Shelters

Under the Assistance to Shelter Act,

BC Housing provides funding for Extreme Weather Response and Temporary Winter Shelter spaces, shelter workers, and meals within BC communities. The Abbotsford Shelter System is activated collaboratively with shelter providers, health service linkages, Inter-Agency Care Team, and outreach workers. As we face winter weather conditions, the Shelter System will continue to provide shelter spaces for vulnerable residents in Abbotsford.

The following shelter(s) will be providing spaces during the extreme cold weather:

Look Out Society Riverside: 1670 Riverside Rd., Abbotsford

Gateway Church: 2884 Abbotsford Mission Highway, Abbotsford

The Warm Zone (adult females): 33264 Old Yale Road, Abbotsford

Transportation services are available between 8:00 p.m. and midnight through Cyrus Centre at 604-859-5773.

Park Closures:

Matsqui Trail

Glenn Valley Parks

Douglas Taylor Park

Delair Park – playground

Other Weather Related Updates: The conditions have made it challenging for crews and staff to maintain all roads. Motorists are encouraged to drive only if they need to and to drive safely. Staff have been out all night with plows and sanders working on arterial and collector roads. Snow has been coming down so fast and heavy that they have been unable to move from main roads. More snow is expected this afternoon and overnight.



*Updates as they are available will be posted to the City of Abbotsford website at www.abbotsford.ca



