Snowfall Warning For Valley – 1:40 PM Tuesday Afternoon to Wednesday

Fraser Valley – Before the great melt down, comes one more blast of arctic cold and snow. The Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver should brace for another round of snow. FVN and chillTV will keep an eye on the weather, especially Wednesday morning’s commute and possible school closures.

1:39 PM PST Tuesday 14 January 2020

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

Snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 15 cm is expected.



10 to 15 cm of snow for Metro Vancouver and the western Fraser Valley tonight and Wednesday morning.



Flurries will continue for the rest of this afternoon as an unstable cold airmass transits across the Lower Mainland.



The next major snow event arrives this evening with periods of snow. The heaviest snow will be overnight and Wednesday morning as the warm front lifts over the region. 10 to 15 cm of snow will fall with this system before the snow eases late Wednesday morning.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.