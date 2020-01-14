Nominations Open For 3rd Annual Premier’s Awards for Excellence In Education

Victoria – Nominations are open for the third annual Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education, a chance to recognize the British Columbian teachers, administrators and support workers who are making a positive impact on students and their school communities.

“We value the extraordinary commitment to excellence shown by B.C. education professionals who care for the well-being of all of their students,” said Premier John Horgan.

Government created the annual awards program in 2018 to honour the contributions of education professionals who go above and beyond to make life better for students in British Columbia. They are open to public, independent and First Nations school-system teachers, principals, vice-principals, administrators and support staff in the K-12 school system.

This year, six awards are open to any B.C. teacher certificate holder, two awards are open to any B.C. teacher certificate holder currently in a district or school leadership role and two awards are open to any support staff member.

Winners will receive a $3,000 personal bursary for professional learning, a $2,000 contribution to the winner’s school community for professional learning and a commemorative work of art designed by a B.C. student. Each runner up will receive a $1,000 personal bursary for professional learning and a $1,000 contribution to their school community for professional learning.

Nominations will be accepted until April 30, 2020. Finalists will be announced in May. Winners will be announced at an award ceremony in Victoria, timed with World Teachers’ Day in October.