Homeless Feeling The Cold, Need Basics – Socks, Gloves, Winter Jackets – Chilliwack Citizens For Change

Chilliwack – On Sunday night/Monday morning , at just the Portal Shelter alone, the RAN sponsored shelter took in an additional 19 homeless people off the street and gave them someplace warm to rest their weary heads.

While this cold snap will end by Friday and temperatures rising fast, that doesn’t mean the need ever ends.

Chilliwack Teacher Christopher Hunt posted to Chilliwack Citizens for Change that used winter clothing is needed, and not just at the Portal shelter.

I sent off this email (pasted below) to various folks—at city hall, agencies—involved in preparing for the winter issues facing those who are homeless…



Hello everybody,



Now that the city and various agencies and service groups have had time to prepare the the dramatic cold front that is upon is, we at Chilliwack Citizens For Change are wondering if there is something still lacking that is vital in protecting our community members suffering homelessness.



We are hoping that all of your considerable preparations have been so successful that the current needs are being met. However, we recognize that there are often unforeseen issues that suddenly need to be dealt with; in that case, we would try our very best to provide some support through a call to action to our broader membership.



Is there a need for advocacy to be directed toward government agencies to get funding to help deal with the situation? If so, we can help; let us know where to direct that effort.



Are there concrete needs, or gaps, that need to be filled to help people still on the streets and those coming in to shelters and emergency beds? We should be able to help alleviate some issues.



Additionally, I look forward to hearing more about current local Housing First and emergency shelter services at the upcoming Task Team meeting this Wednesday.



Thank you for your efforts in protecting our most vulnerable citizens,



Christopher Hunt

Chilliwack Citizens For Change

Homelessness and Poverty Reduction Strategies Committee