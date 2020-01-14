CBS Filming “Twilight Zone” In Agassiz, January 15-17

Posted By: Don Lehn January 14, 2020

Agassiz – Gravity Film Production will be preparing and shooting a scene for a TV series (Twilight Zone for CBS All Access) along Pioneer Avenue starting Wednesday, January 15 through to Friday, January 17. 

Filming will primarily take place along Pioneer Avenue on Thursday, January 16 beginning at 7:00 am and wrap up around 10:00  pm. Pioneer Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic; however, pedestrian traffic will be permitted and accessible parking will be accommodated.

The following public parking lots off Cheam Avenue will be available during filming:

  • Aberdeen
  • Shoppers Drug Mart/Lordco
  • A portion of the Agassiz Elementary and Senior Secondary
  • Parking lot next to Dragon Fried Rice
  • Parking down East Pioneer Avenue, except for the District’s parking lot next to the Post Office.

No Parking notices have already been placed along Pioneer Avenue. Please note that bus stop locations have been temporarily moved to Cheam Avenue.

From Creative BC

Local Production Company: Gravity Productions Inc.
Executive Producer: Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Glen Morgan
Producer: Grace Gilroy
Director: Mathias Herndl, Jen McGowan
Production Manager: Casey Nelson-Zutter
Production Coordinator: Nick Vecchio
Location Manager: Jendrek Kowalski, Scott Walden
Assistant Location Manager: Charlotte Daniel, Kris Kadzielski, Andrzej Dec-Williams, Michael Garvey
BG Casting: Sandra Couldwell
Map of relocated bus stops
