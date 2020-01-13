Monday ROAD UPDATE 6 AM – Highway 1 Closed EB Between 264 and 248

Fraser Valley – 5:25AM – **Update** Regarding the jack knifed semi #Langley #Aldergrove #BCHwy1 at 264th St. The semi is stuck Hwy 1 EB wedged under the 264th St overpass. Hwy 1 is closed EB 264th to 248th St
To no one’s surprise, on Sunday evening, Highway 1 between Hope and Chilliwack was shut down due to the weather conditions.
Close to 30 crashes and accidents strewn the highway.
On Sunday – Marlene Harris told FVN, I was white knuckling it all the way from Hope.
Roy Hafeli told FVN : Son is on the road. Driving from Agassiz to Pitt Meadows. Slick up Woodside but the rest to Mission was in 2wd. Visibility is low with blowing snow. In Mission at the moment, worst part so far is the corner of Hwy 7 and 11.
From Donna Reimann to Mission BC & Neighbours
West side of Hope sent to me by a friend who just came through. Estimates at least 20+ cars. STAY HOME!
DriveBC Cam at Evans Road at 5PM
In Mission:
