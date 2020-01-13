Monday ROAD UPDATE 6 AM – Highway 1 Closed EB Between 264 and 248

Fraser Valley – 5:25AM – **Update** Regarding the jack knifed semi #Langley #Aldergrove #BCHwy1 at 264th St. The semi is stuck Hwy 1 EB wedged under the 264th St overpass. Hwy 1 is closed EB 264th to 248th St

UPDATE – #BCHwy1 CLOSED EB at 264 St in #LangleyBC, WB is OPEN but very slow. Please avoid the area if possible — Drive BC (@DriveBC) January 13, 2020

#BCHwy1 at 264 St in #LangleyBC, jacknifed semi is wedged under the overpass, please avoid the highway in this area pic.twitter.com/1at02KaX4D — Drive BC (@DriveBC) January 13, 2020

To no one’s surprise, on Sunday evening, Highway 1 between Hope and Chilliwack was shut down due to the weather conditions.

Close to 30 crashes and accidents strewn the highway.

REMINDER – #BCHwy1 remains CLOSED south of Lytton at Jackass Mountain due to an earlier vehicle incident — Drive BC (@DriveBC) January 13, 2020

On Sunday – Marlene Harris told FVN, I was white knuckling it all the way from Hope.

Roy Hafeli told FVN : Son is on the road. Driving from Agassiz to Pitt Meadows. Slick up Woodside but the rest to Mission was in 2wd. Visibility is low with blowing snow. In Mission at the moment, worst part so far is the corner of Hwy 7 and 11.

From Donna Reimann‎ to Mission BC & Neighbours

West side of Hope sent to me by a friend who just came through. Estimates at least 20+ cars. STAY HOME!

On the highway west of Hope. Moving nowhere. Just before the Hope scales. 50 m too far past the exit to turn back to Hope. Think we will be sleeping in the car. pic.twitter.com/O7htpL9Aib — ChristieTotten (@ChristieTotten) January 13, 2020

DriveBC Cam at Evans Road at 5PM

In Mission: