Chilliwack Prostate Cancer Support Group February Meeting

Chilliwack – The next meeting of the Chilliwack Prostate Cancer Support Group will be on Thursday, February 6th at the Mt Cheam Lion’s Club Hall at 7:00 PM.

The Guest speaker will be Pharmacy Manager from Pharmasave Health Centre, Nader Khattab, B.Sc Pharm, R.Ph speaking about Cannabis for medical purposes. Open discussion to follow.

There will also be an opportunity to discuss Prostate issues and visit with a number of PC survivors after the presentation. Coffee and refreshments will be available and everyone is welcome.

Any questions, call Dale (604) 824-5506 or Marc (778) 255-2544.