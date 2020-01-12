Chilliwack Metropolitan Orchestra – The Return To Love – Local Connection Soprano (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – The CMO, The Return to Love, concert will be at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Feb 9th at 3pm.

What a wonderful way to treat yourself on Valentines. The Chilliwack Metropolitan Orchestra is a strong supporter of young performing artists and are pleased to feature Siobhan Raupach.



Lyric Soprano Siobhan Raupach enjoys performing and learning a wide variety of vocal repertoire. She received her Bachelor in Music in Classical Voice Performance (’13) from the Schulich School of Music at McGill University, where she graduated with an honorary distinction of Outstanding Performance in Voice. She also holds both a Master of Music (’15) and a Post Graduate Degree in Music (’16) from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music.

While Siobhan’s background is in Classical Music, she is equally at home performing Broadway showtunes, jazz standards and top 40 hits. Her classical training and technique allows her to be extremely versatile with her voice.