Sunday 5 AM Arctic Outflow, Snow Warning

Fraser Valley – The arctic blast will settle in for the Valley and Lower Mainland for the remainder of the week.

It could be worse. Edmonton is expecting temperatures colder that Siberia. Anyone from that part of the world would simply call that — January.

And the Cultus Lake Community Association have a sense of humour:

As of 5AM SUNDAY:

4:59 AM PST Sunday 12 January 2020

Arctic outflow warning in effect for:

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

Persons in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions. Watch for updated statements.

4:56 AM PST Sunday 12 January 2020

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

4:56 AM PST Sunday 12 January 2020

