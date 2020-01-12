Sunday 5 AM Arctic Outflow, Snow Warning

Posted By: Don Lehn January 12, 2020

Fraser Valley – The arctic blast will settle in for the Valley and Lower Mainland for the remainder of the week.

It could be worse. Edmonton is expecting temperatures colder that Siberia. Anyone from that part of the world would simply call that — January.

And the Cultus Lake Community Association have a sense of humour:

Image may contain: possible text that says 'SNOW ALERT Expecting: Zero (0) to 85 inches of snow. Starting: Saturday or Sunday or Monday maybe, but probably not happening at all. Recommendations: Stock up on all necessitates immediately and prepare for a snowpocalypse or a beautiful weekend, either one is possible.'

As of 5AM SUNDAY:

4:59 AM PST Sunday 12 January 2020
Arctic outflow warning in effect for:

  • Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack
  • Fraser Valley – east including Hope
  • Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

Persons in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions. Watch for updated statements.

4:56 AM PST Sunday 12 January 2020
Snowfall warning in effect for:

  • Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Persons in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions. Watch for updated statements.

4:56 AM PST Sunday 12 January 2020
Snowfall warning in effect for:

  • Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt
