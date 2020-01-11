TWU Sports Friday – Track & Field Season Starts

Track and Field

Saskatoon – Trinity Western’s Grace Konrad (Edmonton) won the 300m and Josh Woolgar (Ladner, B.C.) finished first in the 3000m, as the Spartans opened the 2020 indoor track and field season in emphatic fashion at the Sanderson Open Friday at the Saskatoon Fieldhouse.

Konrad, who won a Canada West gold medal last year in the 300m, won her season-opening race after posting the fourth fastest 300m result in TWU’s history. Konrad has now produced the six fastest 300m times in school history.

T&F | Grace Konrad and Josh Woolgar both finish 1st to lead the Spartans on the season-opening day in Saskatoon at the Sanderson Open! https://t.co/fcS0kKD2Ae — TWU Spartans (@TWUSpartans) January 11, 2020

First-year Spartan Woolgar was also up to the task on the day, as he won his first-ever university-level indoor race, winning the 3000m with a personal best 8:48.96.

Jouen Chang (Langley, B.C.) and Christian Sevsek (Surrey, B.C.) also put on a tidy showing in the 3000m, with Chang finishing second in 10:32.50 and Sevsek coming third in 10:33.33.

First-year Romain Tourvieille de Labrouhe (Richmond, B.C.) led the way in the men’s 300m for TWU, finishing 10th in 36.16.

The multi-eventers had performances with Dominic Luccock (Delta, B.C., 6.41m), Ethan Foster (Langley, B.C., 6.40m) and Chris Weiss (North Vancouver, B.C., 6.39m) all recording personal bests in long jump.

TWU RESULTS

Women

300m

1st – Grace Konrad – 39.44

1000m

9th – Jennifer Kits – 3:00.47

14th – Cassidy Hutchison – 3:04.80

3000m

2nd – Jouen Chang – 10:32.50

3rd – Christina Sevsek – 10:33.33

60m Hurdles

Preliminaries

22nd – Nikita Bradshaw – 9.99

Men

300m

10th – Romain Tourvieille de Labrouhe – 36.16

23rd – Luke Chalk – 37.57

26th – Sam Prevost – 37.91

3000m

1st – Josh Woolgar – 8:48.96

60m Hurdles

9th – Nathaniel Savage – 8.88

10th – Ben Montgomery – 8.95

17th – Dominic Luccock – 9.37

18th – Chris Weiss – 9.43

21st – Evan Castellani – 9.69

Long Jump

6th – Dominic Luccock – 6.41m

7th – Ethan Foster – 6.40m

8th – Chris Weiss – 6.39m

The Spartans will compete on Day 2 of the Sanderson Open Saturday at the Saskatoon Fieldhouse. TWU’s pole vaulters will compete at the Spartans on-campus David E. Enarson Gym in the TWU Pole Vault Invitational Saturday at 1 p.m. (PT).

Women’s Basketball

Vancouver – The Spartans women’s basketball team fell to its cross-town rival UBC Thunderbirds 95-58 on the road Friday at the War Memorial Gymnasium.

The defeat is the TWU’s third in a row (3-8), while the Thunderbirds (9-4) earned their seventh win over their last eight outings.

Setting the pace for TWU was Kianna Wiens (Regina, Sask.) with 19 points, while Jayden Gill (Abbotsford) and Julia Marshall (Langley) added 12 points each.

Jessica Hanson scored a game high 24 points to go along with six rebounds and six assists for UBC while Keylyn Filewich added 21 points and seven rebounds. Hailey Counsel chipped in with 11 points.

The Spartans fell down 11-3 early and trailing 21-11 at the conclusion of the first quarter. Wiens was relied upon to offer much of the offensive response from TWU, scoring eight of the first nine points for the visitors. Hanson and Filewich shared a team high six points each for the Thunderbirds.

UBC increased the gap through the second frame thanks to Hanson adding another five points while Filewich and Kate Johnson chipped in with four each in outscoring TWU 20-15 to claim a 42-26 halftime lead. Wiens continued to deliver for TWU scoring another quarter high eight points while teammate Marshall added a three-pointer.

The third quarter was highlighted by the hosts long range shooting, including Hanson who hit all three of her three-point attempts to give UBC a 65-36 advantage midway through the third. Laguerta also added her second three-pointer of the night for UBC while Jolene Vieg (Leduc, Alta.), Lana Shypit (Winnipeg) and Marshall would all respond from downtown for TWU who trailed 72-42 after three quarters. Hanson enjoyed a quarter high 13 points for the T-Birds who saw their already efficient field goal shooting improve to 55 percent.

The Spartans were then outscored 23-16 the rest of the way to fall 95-58.

Women’s Volleyball

Langley – It was a battle of the best teams in Canada West, but the No. 1 ranked Spartans women’s volleyball team prevailed over No. 5 Mount Royal Friday in straight sets at the Langley Events Centre.

With the win, the Spartans improved to a conference best 14-1 record, three wins clear of the second place Cougars (11-2).

Hilary Howe (Calgary) added 12 kills, five serving aces and five digs for TWU, while Dora Komlodi (Calgary) added three serving aces and 17 assists in the win.

Nyadholi Thokbuom added team highs with eight kills and three serving aces for the Cougars, with Quinn Pelland adding six digs alongside 20 aces.

TWU opened the first set on a 5-1 run, before Mount Royal would storm back to take an 18-15 lead. The Spartans however would take 10 of final 12 points to win the first set 25-20. Both teams finished the set with 8 kills, with the Cougars accounting for nine errors as opposed to TWU’s three.

The Spartans carried their momentum into the second set going on a 10-3 run to start. After the Cougars narrowed the lead to 22-17, the Spartans once again took control to take the second set 25-17.

Mount Royal then opened the third set on an 9-1 run, before the Spartans crawled back to within three points at 9-6 with Komlodi serving. With both teams trading points throughout the majority of the second set, TWU ultimately took its first lead of the set late at 25-24, before taking the final point to win the game in straight sets.

Men’s Volleyball

The No. 1 ranked Trinity Western Spartans men’s volleyball team returned home to defeat Mount Royal in straight sets (25-13, 25-20, 25-15) for its first home victory of the New Year Friday at the Langley Events Centre.

With the win, the Spartans (12-1) improved their program best consecutive sets streak to 33. The win was also TWU’s 11th consecutive in conference play.

It was a full team effort for TWU, with Jacob Kern (Edmonton) contributing a game high eight kills, while Brodie Hofer (Langley) hit a perfect .1000 along with six kills, three serving aces and five digs.

The first set saw both teams keep pace with each other early, as Mount Royal (4-9) stayed within a point of the No. 1 ranked Spartans at 8-7. Then TWU took over, courtesy of nine consecutive points – including two serving aces from fifth-year middle Pearson Eshenko (Banff, Alta.).

The Cougars once again kept up with TWU early in the second set, before the Spartans broke the tie at 7-6 and never looked back, winning 25-20. Hofer contributed four second set kills on four attempts, while TWU came out of the second set hitting .400.

The third set was much of the same, as TWU got contributions from its deep lineup throughout the third set to close out the set 25-15 for the win.

The Spartans have still yet to lose a set in conference play since Oct. 19, 2019 against Alberta (3-2).