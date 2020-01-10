UFV Abbotsford Grand Opening – Re-dedication of Old Pub To New Classrooms (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – In September 2018, UFV Abbotsford bought Finnegan’s Pub and Phoenix Ballroom for$10M. It seems fitting that that building ( a pub, you remember university life) becomes part of the U-District’s landscape.
It is now Building “K”. Most of the facility went on line back in November but Friday was the dedication ceremony.
Former Finnigan’s owner Paul Esposito will be forever remembered in the building’s legacy.
