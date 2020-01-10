UFV Abbotsford Grand Opening – Re-dedication of Old Pub To New Classrooms (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – In September 2018, UFV Abbotsford bought Finnegan’s Pub and Phoenix Ballroom for$10M. It seems fitting that that building ( a pub, you remember university life) becomes part of the U-District’s landscape.

It is now Building “K”. Most of the facility went on line back in November but Friday was the dedication ceremony.

Former Finnigan’s owner Paul Esposito will be forever remembered in the building’s legacy.

UFV President Joanne MacLean takes a moment to enjoy the surroundings of UFV’s Building K with its former occupant and owner, Paul Esposito, who sold us the building and also made a major donation for our future. #ufvprez #BldgKOpen pic.twitter.com/75lC4xZfJn — U of Fraser Valley (@goUFV) January 10, 2020

Singers and drummers close out the ceremony with a song. #BldgKOpen pic.twitter.com/ZnQaDmqh5V — U of Fraser Valley (@goUFV) January 10, 2020

Abbotsford’s Paul Esposito, former owner of restaurant that’s been transformed into Building K, recognizes all who worked to create unique building, both in its stunning original and in its beautifully renovated incarnations. Part of building will house a centre in his name. pic.twitter.com/C8sVKn289e — U of Fraser Valley (@goUFV) January 10, 2020

Terrington Prest thanks UFV for its indigenizing efforts and says the university is a place where Indigenous students increasingly feel at home. #BldgKOpen. pic.twitter.com/9zY3yt0vvx — U of Fraser Valley (@goUFV) January 10, 2020