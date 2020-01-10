chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn with Trish Warren, Katie McKay, Debora Green: January 9, 2020 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn with Trish Warren, Katie McKay, Debora Green: January 9, 2020
HEADLINE NEWS:
– Avalanche tragedy in the backwoods.
– The warming trend continues and we break a New Year’s record
– Ever thought about being a volunteer for Chilliwack Search and Rescue?
and… …what would you have paid for Abbotsford International Airport in 1997?
News Director: Don Lehn
Guest Anchor: Trish Warren of The Total Makeover Challenge
Travel Segment: Debora Green of Maritime Travel in Abbotsford
What’s On Chilliwack?!: Katie McKay of What’s On Chilliwack Magazine & Online
