Chilliwack RCMP December CounterAttack – 45 Drunk Drivers Caught

Chilliwack – CounterAttack enhanced impaired driving enforcement by the RCMP during the month of December saw police take 45 impaired drivers off the road.

Officers issued thirty-eight Immediate Roadside Prohibitions – ranging from 3 to 90 day driving prohibitions – and seven 24 hour driving prohibitions to impaired drivers over the holiday season.

The RCMP also acknowledges the efforts of Operation Red Nose volunteers who provided 532 safe trips home to revelers throughout the month of December.

RCMP remind everyone who witnesses anything they believe to be suspicious in nature to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Follow us on twitter @Chilliwack RCMP.