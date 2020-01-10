5AM FRIDAY UPDATE – Snowfall Warning of 5-15cms Possible, Few School Cancellations – BC Transit Rider Alert

Fraser Valley – The snow is falling but as of 5:30AM Friday morning, there are no public school cancellations.

St. John Brebeuf private school in Abbotsford is closed today.

Be advised your transit service may be affected.

Snow is expected into Friday morning’s rush hour.

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

4:50 AM PST Friday 10 January 2020

Snowfall warning in effect for:

5 to 25 cm of snowfall accumulation by noon(depending on elevation).



An intense Pacific frontal system is producing snow over Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley this morning.



Total accumulation will be highly dependent on elevation and proximity to the water. The highest accumulation will be over the North Shore and the northeast sector of Metro Vancouver. The higher elevations of West and North Vancouver, Coquitlam, Port Moody, Surrey and Maple Ridge will get 15 to 25 cm accumulation by late morning.



The City of Vancouver and Burnaby will receive 10 to 15 cm total.



At low elevations and near the Strait of Georgia (for example, Richmond) accumulations will likely be up to 5 cm.



The Fraser Valley will see 5 to 15 cm total accumulation by early afternoon. The higher end of the range will occur north of the Fraser River.

Alerts will be posted on the BC Transit website if any changes occur.