2020 Fraser Valley Women’s Expo – February 28 – Heritage Park

Chilliwack – Don’t miss the Fraser Valley Women’s Expo 2020!



With over 200 exhibitors, attendees will also be able to take in a full stage + seminar line-up that includes fashion shows, health + wellness talks, beauty, inspiring entrepreneurs, and more.



Shop, learn, and get ideas from beauty brands, decorating and interior designers, clothing brands, health and wellness and fitness advisors, informative cooking workshops and demos, food and wine sampling, career and business resources, travel ideas, entertainment, and so much more – the Fraser Valley Women’s Expo is truly the ultimate girls day out .

Schedule:

FRIDAY, February 28, 2020: 4pm-9pm

SATURDAY, February 29, 2020: 10am-6pm

SUNDAY, March 1, 2020: 10am-5pm



Admission: $8

Parking: Free (By Donation)