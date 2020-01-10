New Westminster/Delta – It happens every year. Bring on the snow and the ice. Then this!
Related Articles
Highway 91 At 72nd Avenue – No More Lights
UPDATE – Alex Fraser Bridge 7th Lane Counterflow Open With Road Zipper (VIDEO)
Work Will Resume On Alex Fraser Bridge To Relieve Choke Points
Counterflow Lane Construction On Alex Fraser On Track For 2018
Leave a comment Cancel reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Be the first to comment on "11:45 AM – Alex Fraser Bridge Partially Re-Opened – Falling Ice"