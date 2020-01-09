Generation Health Running Another Program Cycle At Chilliwack YMCA Starting February 3rd

Chilliwack – Generation Health is running another program cycle at the Chilliwack YMCA starting February 3rd.

Generation Health is a FREE 10-week healthy lifestyle program for children and their families. They meet once a week as of February 3rd, at the Chilliwack YMCA.

This program covers various topics related to healthy living such as healthy eating, physical activity, goal setting, body image, self-esteem and more! Families who participate in this program will receive a FREE 6-month membership to the YMCA.

This program requires prior registration and screening through these details: phone 1-888-650-3141 or send an e-mail to info@generationhealth.ca.