Four TWU Volleyball Spartans Off To Canada Olympic Qualifier

Langley – Canada’s women’s volleyball team is competing in the NORCECA Women’s Tokyo Qualification Tournament in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, with one final chance to earn an Olympic berth and four Spartans will be there to represent the Maple Leaf, as the team hope to win its way into the Olympics for the first time since 1996.

Trinity Western’s Brie King (Langley, B.C.), along with alums Alicia Perrin (Creston, B.C.) and Kristen Moncks (Standard, Alta.) will don the Red and White on the court, while Spartans men’s volleyball head coach Ben Josephson will help lead the squad from the bench, as an assistant coach.

One ticket to the 2020 Olympic Games will be up for grabs in the event that features Canada (No. 18 in the FIVB World Ranking), Mexico (No. 21), Puerto Rico (No. 13) and the host Dominican Republic (No. 10). The top team following round robin play will earn its way to Tokyo.

Up first for Canada is Puerto Rico on Jan. 10th (1 p.m. PT), followed by Dominican Republic on the 11th (3 p.m. PT) and then Mexico (12 p.m. PT) to complete the tournament on Jan. 12th.

King, Perrin and Moncks have all been regulars with Canada’s senior women’s side for the better part of 2019, with the trio most recently representing Canada at the NORCECA Women’s Volleyball Continental Championship in Puerto Rico (Oct. 8-13), where the team finished third after beating Puerto Rico in the bronze medal match. The Dominican Republic won the tournament.

The Canadian team has been training in Athens, Georgia, which is also the base of Canada’s head coach Tom Black during the University of Georgia volleyball season.

Canada’s Schedule

vs. Puerto Rico – Jan10 – 1 p.m. (PT)

vs. Dominican Republic – Jan11 – 3 p.m. (PT)

vs. Mexico – Jan12 – 12 p.m. (PT)

TOURNAMENT HOME

SCHEDULE

WATCH LIVE

Canada’s roster

#1 – Jessie Niles, Turner Valley, AB

#3 – Kiera Van Ryk, Surrey, BC

#4 (Captain) – Kyla Richey, Roberts Creek, BC

#5 – Danielle Smith, Beaverlodge, AB

#8 – Alicia Ogoms, Winnipeg, MB

#9 – Alexa Gray, Calgary, AB

#11 – Andrea Mitrovic, Mississauga, ON

#12 – Jennifer Cross, Scarborough, ON

#13 – Brie King, Surrey, BC

#16 – Shainah Joseph, Ottawa, ON

#17 – Kristen Moncks, Standard, AB

#19 – Marie-Alex Bélanger, Saint-Alphonse-Rodriguez, QC

#20 – Alicia Perrin, Creston, BC

#23 – Emily Maglio, Coquitlam, BC

Staff

Tom Black – Head Coach

Ben Josephson – Assistant Coach

Jeff Baxter – Assistant Coach

Fraser Perry – Physiotherapist

David Dantes – Statistician

Bree Fraser – Team Lead

Tournament Schedule

Web stream: https://www.internetv.tv/