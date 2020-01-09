Chilliwack Senior Peer Counsellors Volunteer Event January 10

Chilliwack – Are you or somebody you know looking for a rewarding volunteer opportunity to make a difference in the community?

Chilliwack Senior Peer Counsellors are looking for individuals who would be interested in providing peer support and making connections with fellow seniors in the Chilliwack area!

Volunteers are trained and certified to provide one-on-one listening, empathy, and support to fellow seniors. CSPC volunteers are offered the opportunity to meet new people, develop new friendships, and give back to the community!

If this sounds like an opportunity you may be interested in please call the office at (604) 793-7204 to find out more information and sign up for the class starting January 20.

Join a no obligation Orientation Session to find out what volunteering with CSPC is all about.

January 10,@ 11am at Chilliwack Community Services (Large Board Room) – 45938 Wellington Ave, Chilliwack