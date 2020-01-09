BC Transit Rider Alert – Possible Snow Event

Fraser Valley – As we wait for whatever snow event Mother Nature throws at us, be advised your transit service may be affected.

Snow is expected Thursday night and into Friday morning’s rush hour.

Alerts will be posted on the BC Transit website if any changes occur.

4:57 AM PST Thursday 09 January 2020

Special weather statement in effect for:

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

Potential snow for the BC South Coast tonight and Friday



A low tracking south along the BC coast will spread moisture across the BC South Coast beginning overnight tonight. With temperatures hovering near the freezing mark, a mix of rain or snow is forecast across the region.



As is frequently the case, snowfall amounts will vary with elevation and proximity to the ocean. Computer guidance continues to suggests that the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, and higher elevations of Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island have the potential for snowfall accumulations to exceed 5 cm through Friday morning. The snow is expected to change to rain near midday Friday.



This storm will also bring strong southeasterly winds to regions near the Strait of Georgia.



More snow is possible this weekend as a series of weather systems embedded in a cool northwest flow from the Gulf of Alaska moves ashore.



Early next week, very cold arctic air from the BC Interior will arrive on the South Coast.