Abbotsford Creative Centre Society for Mental Wellness Received $1,500 Donation From CLAC

Abbotsford —Creative Centre Society for Mental Wellness received a $1,500 donation from CLAC as part of the union’s Building Communities program.

The organization was nominated by Mike Halamic, who is a member of CLAC Local 68 and is employed by Stuart Olson Contracting Ltd.

“Creative Centre Society is a non-profit organization serving Chilliwack and surrounding areas for over 30 years, focussing on healthy living,” says Mike. “They provide rehabilitation and recovery-based programs and services, which support people who live with a severe and persistent mental illness. These diverse programs are designed to change and meet the ongoing needs of the members and aim toward enhancing independence for community living. ”

