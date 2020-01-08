FVRL – Library Food For Fines 2020

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn January 8, 2020

Chilliwack – Reduce Your Fines. Help Those In Need through the Fraser Valley Regional Library.

From now until January 15, bring in commercially packaged, unexpired, non-perishable items to your library and FVRL will deduct $2/item from your library *fines/fees. Items collected will be donated to the local food bank.

*Up to $30 may be deducted per library account during this promotion. Billed and damaged items are not eligible to be deducted.

When donating, consider these non-perishable items you and your family regularly enjoy.

  • Rice
  • Flour
  • Baby Formula (powdered)
  • Peanut Butter & Jams
  • Mac & Cheese
  • Pasta and Sauces
  • Canned Fruit
  • Canned Vegetables
  • Canned and Dry Soups
  • Canned Fish/Meat
  • Cereal (hot or cold)
  • Meals in a Tin

Website information can be found here.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "FVRL – Library Food For Fines 2020"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.