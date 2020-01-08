FVRL – Library Food For Fines 2020

Chilliwack – Reduce Your Fines. Help Those In Need through the Fraser Valley Regional Library.
From now until January 15, bring in commercially packaged, unexpired, non-perishable items to your library and FVRL will deduct $2/item from your library *fines/fees. Items collected will be donated to the local food bank.
*Up to $30 may be deducted per library account during this promotion. Billed and damaged items are not eligible to be deducted.
When donating, consider these non-perishable items you and your family regularly enjoy.
- Rice
- Flour
- Baby Formula (powdered)
- Peanut Butter & Jams
- Mac & Cheese
- Pasta and Sauces
- Canned Fruit
- Canned Vegetables
- Canned and Dry Soups
- Canned Fish/Meat
- Cereal (hot or cold)
- Meals in a Tin
