FVRL – Library Food For Fines 2020

Chilliwack – Reduce Your Fines. Help Those In Need through the Fraser Valley Regional Library.

From now until January 15, bring in commercially packaged, unexpired, non-perishable items to your library and FVRL will deduct $2/item from your library *fines/fees. Items collected will be donated to the local food bank.

*Up to $30 may be deducted per library account during this promotion. Billed and damaged items are not eligible to be deducted.

When donating, consider these non-perishable items you and your family regularly enjoy.

Rice

Flour

Baby Formula (powdered)

Peanut Butter & Jams

Mac & Cheese

Pasta and Sauces

Canned Fruit

Canned Vegetables

Canned and Dry Soups

Canned Fish/Meat

Cereal (hot or cold)

Meals in a Tin

Website information can be found here.