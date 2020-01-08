Chilliwack Giants Volunteer Accused Of Theft Over $5 Thousand

Chilliwack – In a memo from the Chilliwack Giants which was obtained by both FVN and chillTV, Charles “Joshua” Cahoon also known as Josh Cahoon, made his first court appearance on January 7. He has been charged with stealing more than $5 thousand from the Chilliwack Giants Youth Football organization ( Chilliwack Minor Football Association CMFA) .
He will be back in court January 28.
Cahoon has been in legal trouble like this before in 2007 in Kamloops.
Wayne Bjorge and Deborah Green of the Giants both told FVN and chillTV that they are deeply saddened by the events and trust that this will not harm the football program.
The internal announcement from the Giants which FVN and chillTV obtained:
|Chilliwack Giants Family,
|We shared with you on August 14, 2018 via our Newsletter that there were some discrepancies in our financial statements that were identified in 2018. Both our Banking Institution and the RCMP were investigating the matter, and as an Executive, we would advise our membership of their findings. Specifically, there was a substantial amount of money that was unaccounted for, and the Executive was not able to provide details during the course of the investigations. At the time this was identified, our Treasurer, Josh Cahoon resigned from the Executive. The Chilliwack RCMP have conducted an independent investigation into the matter, and subsequently arrested Charles “Joshua” Cahoon on December 12, 2019. The RCMP submitted the report to Crown Counsel for charges, and on January 2, 2020, an information was laid, approving a charge of Theft Over $5000, Section 334(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada, against Charles “Joshua” Cahoon. Offence date was between January 3, 2018 to July 4, 2018. His next Court Date is scheduled for January 7, 2020 at 0900 hours, at the Chilliwack Courthouse. Although a terrible situation, the Chilliwack Giants are pleased with the progress of the investigation so far, and look forward to accountability and justice for the players and families of the CMFA. We will continue operations, ensuring that Chilliwack is a fun, safe, exciting place to play football. We also appreciate that this is a sensitive matter amongst family members, including players still playing in our association, and will let the Criminal Justice system deal with this matter. Of note, the Chilliwack Giants have also put additional safeguards in place to prevent something like this happening again. We would like to thank everyone for their continued patience with this matter, and look forward to our 2020 Seasons. Drew Saunders President Chilliwack Minor Football Association
