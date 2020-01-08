Chilliwack Giants Volunteer Accused Of Theft Over $5 Thousand

Chilliwack – In a memo from the Chilliwack Giants which was obtained by both FVN and chillTV, Charles “Joshua” Cahoon also known as Josh Cahoon, made his first court appearance on January 7. He has been charged with stealing more than $5 thousand from the Chilliwack Giants Youth Football organization ( Chilliwack Minor Football Association CMFA) .

He will be back in court January 28.

Cahoon has been in legal trouble like this before in 2007 in Kamloops.

Josh Cahoon Courtesy Facebook

Wayne Bjorge and Deborah Green of the Giants both told FVN and chillTV that they are deeply saddened by the events and trust that this will not harm the football program.

The internal announcement from the Giants which FVN and chillTV obtained: