$50K Reward For John MacKenzie – Dangerous Escapee From Mission Corrections Institution

Mission – Mission RCMP are announcing a new strategy and awareness campaign in effort to locate a man wanted on Canada Wide Warrant since November of 2019.

The strategy is a $50,000 reward for information leading to the criminal’s capture.

In 1982, John Norman MacKenzie was sentenced to life in Prison after he was convicted for second degree murder. As of August 2018, MacKenzie was serving that sentence at Mission Corrections Institution. On August 7th, 2018 MacKenzie went missing from the Institution.

The Mission RCMP are conducting an investigation and have determined that MacKenzie escaped from the Mission Correctional Institution and is currently at large. The initial investigation revealed that MacKenzie was considered a ‘low key’ inmate but that he was also extremely intelligent and computer savvy. MacKenzie has been known to carry fake Identification documents such as driver’s licences and passports.

The Mission RCMP believe MacKenzie may have fled Canada and is currently at large internationally. Despite continued efforts he has not been located.

In an effort to bring awareness and help locate John MacKenzie, the Mission RCMP are partnering with the Bolo Program who is launching an amplification campaign to run online, in print, television, radio and strategic physical locations throughout the country.

The RCMP Is committed to ongoing collaboration with our domestic and International partners and are hopeful this new relationship with the Bolo Program, will be the key in locating MacKenzie so he can be returned to Canada to answer to these charges.

MacKenzie is described as:

• Caucausian male

• 59 years-old

• 5 ft 8 inches and 197 lbs

• Brown hair

• Blue eyes

The Mission RCMP are asking anyone who has information about John MacKenzie’s whereabouts to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at SOLVECRIME.CA.