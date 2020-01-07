Nurses Union Welcomes World Health Organization Recognizing 2020 As Year of the Nurse and Midwife

Burnaby – For the first time in history, the World Health Organization (WHO) is recognizing the nursing profession by marking 2020 as the Year of the Nurse and Midwife. This year also coincides with the 200th anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale, one of the founders of modern nursing.

BC Nurses’ Union President Christine Sorensen welcomes the decision to recognize nurses and their dedication to improving health on a provincial, national and global level. However, she adds that more than ever, the profession is facing its share of challenges with increased patient acuity, complex population needs, and a health care system that is struggling to meet demands.

“These factors are behind the growing number of nurses who are experiencing moral and professional distress,” says Sorensen. Statistics show BC will require 25,000 new nurses by 2030 to keep up with the health care demands of this province. We will continue to call on the provincial government to address the urgent need for resources and education in 2020 and into the future.”

“In 2018, health authorities spent over $160 million dollars on overtime, says Sorensen. “This is an expensive practice that’s behind much of the employee burnout we are witnessing. We truly hope the challenges that exist in the profession can be better examined as the world recognizes and celebrates all nurses who have dedicated their lives to providing safe patient care.”