UPDATE: First Harrison Council Meeting of 2020 – From Block Parties To New BBQ’s

Harrison Hot Springs – Harrison Council met for the first time in 2020 on Monday night.

On the docket were:

Presentation to the winners for the Christmas Lighting Contest.

Recommendation from staff to install an additional 14 BBQ sites on the eastern section of our beachfront to accommodate families. This is a result a pending restriction of BBQ’s to designated areas. BBQ’s will be restricted to designated areas on the east side of the beach and Rendal Park

A new signage concept to reduce the current inventory along the waterfront was passed. Signage will will be installed on three areas of water access.

A recommendation to introduce a Block Party pilot project passed. Block parties is a pilot project from April to December.

A recommendation to amend the Council Procedure Bylaw and Miscellaneous Fee Bylaw regarding the recording of Council Minutes and the purchasing of recordings.

Full agenda and staff reports are available on the Village website.