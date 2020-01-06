Bozzini’s In Concert Wednesday and Thursday January 8 & 9 – David Stoddard and Karen Mal On Wednesday – Thursday It’s Pierre Schryer and Guitarist Adam Dobres

Chilliwack – Two concerts to start the new year at Bozzini’s on Wednesday and Thursday. Both shows – Show 7:30 Doors 6:00

Tickets $ 15 at Bozzini’s or call 604 792 0744 to reserve by phone

Minnesota-based singer-composer David Stoddard is first up on Jan. 8. He’s been to Chilliwack before playing house concerts, but this will be his first time performing at Bozzini’s Upstairs Lounge.

He has been called “spooky good” by his peers.

Stoddard is a Kerrville New Folk winner, as well as taking writing honors at the Minnesota Folk Festival, the South Florida Folk Festival, and the Tucson Folk Festival.

He’s produced seven collections of songs, singing and performing on piano, guitar, and accordion.

“It’s not often I hear a songwriter that can write funny and write serious. David Stoddard is one of the rare ones. I love his stuff,” said John McCutcheon, American folk music singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist.

Stoddard will be accompanied by Karen Mal who has created a name for herself as a captivating singer, instrumentalist and songwriter. Ranging from charming to seductive, impressionistic to philosophical, her songs have brought her nationwide acclaim.

Mal has won top awards from the Wildflower Arts and Music Festival in Texas, the Tucson Folk Festival and the Portland Songwriters Association and has also been a three time New Folk Finalist at Kerrville, emerging artist at Falcon Ridge and a finalist at the Sisters Folk Festival.

David Stoddard and Karen Mal

On Thursday it’s Pierre Schryer & Adam Dobres.

Experience the magic of this phenomenal Canadian Celtic duo – fiddler Pierre Schryer and guitarist Adam Dobres. Schryer & Dobres’ show will surely delight, as this duo is a tour de force of versatility, fine musicianship and technical dexterity. They are about to release their new album called “Mandorla” which features an eclectic array of musical gems from across the globe including traditional and contemporary tunes in various styles from far reaching places including Canada, Ireland, Algeria, Brazil, Quebec, and more.

Together they represent two diverse and successful music careers laden with awards and nominations including JUNO, Canadian Folk Music Awards, Western Canadian Music Awards and Grammy Awards. Their first connections were in Victoria, BC through friends, and collaborations on festival stages and recordings. Several tours and musical projects later, the duo continues to appear at national and international festivals from the Pacific to the Atlantic and beyond.