BC Lions Hire 2020 Coaching Staff For Head Coach Rick Campbell

Vancouver (Matt Baker) – The BC Lions Football Club announced its coaching staff for the 2020 season. The following will work under head coach/defensive coordinator Rick Campbell:
Offensive coordinator Jordan Maksymic
Special teams coordinator Don Yanowsky
Wide receivers coach Jason Tucker
Running backs coach Beau Walker
Offensive line coach Kelly Bates
Defensive backs coach Ryan Phillips
Defensive line coach Leroy Blugh
Linebackers coach Travis Brown
Offensive assistant Danny O’Brien
“I am very excited to get this staff locked in for 2020 and to be able to hit the ground running for the new season,” said Campbell. “This group has an excellent mix of experience as well as some great up and comers in the coaching ranks.”
