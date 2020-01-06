BC Lions Hire 2020 Coaching Staff For Head Coach Rick Campbell

Vancouver (Matt Baker) – The BC Lions Football Club announced its coaching staff for the 2020 season. The following will work under head coach/defensive coordinator Rick Campbell:

Offensive coordinator Jordan Maksymic

Special teams coordinator Don Yanowsky

Wide receivers coach Jason Tucker

Running backs coach Beau Walker

Offensive line coach Kelly Bates

Defensive backs coach Ryan Phillips

Defensive line coach Leroy Blugh

Linebackers coach Travis Brown

Offensive assistant Danny O’Brien

“I am very excited to get this staff locked in for 2020 and to be able to hit the ground running for the new season,” said Campbell. “This group has an excellent mix of experience as well as some great up and comers in the coaching ranks.”