Autism Support Network of British Columbia Presents Welcome to Autism – Chilliwack, January 28

Chilliwack – “Welcome to Autism” is a one hour presentation on how to be a savvy autism consumer of autism services. Nancy Walton, Executive Director of Autism Support Network and speaker in their video series will deliver the presentation.

After the presentation, parents and caregivers can have an opportunity to meet one another and share experiences and ask questions.

Bio. of Nancy Walton:

Nancy Walton, a mother of two, has been involved in meetings with MLA’s, MP’s and School administrators regarding ABA services for all children with ASD, since her son was diagnosed in 2000. She facilitated meetings for parents for 7 years first through the Autism Society of BC and later through the Autism Support Network Society, an organization which she founded in 2007. She was also one of the founders of the ABA Advisory in the Surrey School District and was instrumental in the development of the ABA Support Worker program in the district. Nancy is a secondary mathematics teacher.



RSVP to save your seat! The registration will be open January 21.

The event is Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 7 PM – 9 PM at PAFN – Chilliwack, 46151 Yale Rd E, Chilliwack.

Be sure to click going or interested on Facebook to ensure you get the notification when registration goes live.