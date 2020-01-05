Valley Hearing Specialist Medical Missions Trip to Indonesia, February 2020 – Asking For Donations (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – In February 2020, a team of Carter Hearing ‘Global Sound Angels’ will travel to Indonesia to provide free hearing tests and to give away hearing aids to people that could never afford them. They have as much chance of getting hearing aids as buying a lear jet.

The numbers do not lie. Worldwide, one in 10 people suffer from hearing loss.

Laura Carter of Carter Hearing would be grateful for your financial donation in support of this important trip to help people in Indonesia who are hearing impaired to hear the sounds of life with a free hearing aid.



All Carter Hearing locations are also now accepting donations of used hearing aids to re-salvage. Old hearing aids traded in will be taken on the Indonesia medical missions trip to help transform the lives of the hearing impaired through better hearing.

Carter Hearing have locations in Chilliwack, Agassiz, Hope, Princeton and Lillooet.

The Carter Hearing donations page is here.

Like, follow and learn more about Global Sound Angels on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/globalsoundangels/