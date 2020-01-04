UFV Sports Saturday – Cascades Women Volleyball Fall On The Road vs Douglas

Men’s Volleyball:

An epic second set broke the Douglas Royals’ way, sparking the hosts to victory over the University of the Fraser Valley men’s volleyball team on Saturday afternoon in New Westminster.



The Royals, coming off a three-set win on Saturday in Abbotsford, prevailed on their home court in the rematch by scores of 25-19, 36-34 and 25-17.



Douglas, ranked No. 2 in the CCAA national poll, took sole possession of first place in the PACWEST conference with an 11-2 record, while fifth-place UFV fell to 5-10.



The second set proved pivotal. UFV built a 24-22 lead, but Douglas staved off an incredible 12 set points on their way to a 36-34 win.



“Better effort today, but we had a couple mental mistakes,” said Cascades head coach Nathan Bennett, noting that with his team up 24-23 in the second set, the apparent winning point on a net serve by Douglas was wiped out as UFV was out of rotation.



“That’s just a mental mistake that gave away the set. At the end of the day, we played really good volleyball after that (in the second set). If we can harness that and know that we can do it, that’s a bonus continuing on here in January.”



The Cascades volleyball teams are back in action at home next weekend, hosting the Vancouver Island University Mariners in a Friday/Saturday set.

Women’s Volleyball: Royals knock off Cascades to salvage weekend split

🏔🏐 WVB RECAP | A stumble at the end of the second set proved costly for the Cascades as they fell on the road to the Douglas Royals.



A second-set stumble proved costly as the University of the Fraser Valley women’s volleyball team fell to the Douglas Royals on Saturday afternoon in New Westminster.

The CCAA No. 10-ranked Cascades (7-6), coming off a four-set triumph on Friday in Abbotsford, were unable to wrap up a sweep of the weekend home-and-home series, falling by scores of 25-22, 26-24 and 25-18 to the No. 13-ranked Royals (6-7).

“I think we just did the same things that were working last night, which was understandable,” UFV head coach Janelle Rozema said afterward. “But Douglas made adjustments to that, and we needed another step of adjusting to that. They blocked and defended better against our offence. It’s really good information for us that we need to add more to our toolbox when we get back to training.”

Just as they had the night before, the Royals took the first set, but the Cascades appeared to be in complete control in the second, building a 24-20 lead. Douglas, though, reeled off six straight points to steal the set, and it proved to be the turning point of the match as they finished things off in the third.

“I felt a really good vibe on our side of the net, and I was surprised we didn’t close it out, as was our team,” Rozema said. “Douglas made us have to earn our point, and we just couldn’t find a way to finish the play at the end of the rally.”

Kristen McBride led the Cascades offensively for the second straight night, registering 10 kills. Amanda Matsui and Sedona Arabsky chipped in with seven kills apiece, and Chelsea Kidd had six. Matsui (17) and liberos Stephanie Demeules (14) and Ashley Huberts (13) each posted double-digit digs, and Sarah Brownlee came off the bench to notch 28 set assists.

Emma Schill (13 kills) and Grace Warkentin (12 kills) were the offensive leaders for the Royals, and setter Jane Kepler had 40 assists.

The Cascades volleyball teams are back in action at home next weekend, hosting the Vancouver Island University Mariners in a Friday/Saturday set.