One Dead And Another Trapped In Merritt Back Country From Avalanche

Merritt – RCMP have activated search and rescue personnel to respond to the scene of an avalanche triggered in Merritt’s back country (in Nicola Valley).

Early Saturday afternoon (January 4 @ 12:41PM) Merritt RCMP received a report of an avalanche triggered near Cabin Lake and Prospect Creek. Initial reports from the scene had indicated that one person was attempting to locate a second person trapped by the slide. Both men were snowmobiling together in the back country when the avalanche occurred.

The victim was located by searchers, but sadly he did not survive, states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesman for the BC RCMP. The BC Coroners Service has been notified and is now investigating the man’s sudden death.

Due to the privacy of the deceased, as per the Coroners Act, the man’s identity will not be released. No further information will be released by the RCMP or the BC Coroners Service.

Kamloops Search and Rescue and Nicola Valley Search and Rescue also responded.

The general public is urged to monitor the Avalanche Canada website for conditions in their area and use extra caution when travelling in the back country.

This is on the heels of Avalanche warnings for the back country in the South Coast region and heavy snow on the Coquihalla Highway.

5:01 AM PST Saturday 04 January 2020

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt

A southwest flow of moist and unstable air will continue to impact the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt this weekend. Heaviest accumulations are expected today with amounts of up to 15 cm. A further snowfall of 5 to 10 cm will occur tonight and again on Sunday.