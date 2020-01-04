No, You Didn’t Win The $70M Lotto Max. No One Did!

Toronto (With files from CP) — No you did not win the richest prize in Canadian lottery history.

No one did!

No winning ticket was sold for the $70 million dollar jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

The draw also offered 26 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each, and eight of them were won.

They will be split amongst 13 winning ticket holders — one in British Columbia.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on January 7 will remain at approximately $70 million and there will be 25 Maxmillion prizes.