Chiefs, Pilots Sluggish Return From Holidays

Surrey – Chilliwack Chiefs may have had too much turkey, losing on the road in Surrey 3-1. It was the first game after the Xmas break.
Things were not much better for the Abbotsford Pilots, losing a whopper – 10-2 in Richmond.
