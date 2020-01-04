Chiefs, Pilots Sluggish Return From Holidays

Surrey – Chilliwack Chiefs may have had too much turkey, losing on the road in Surrey 3-1. It was the first game after the Xmas break.

“Our game plan was to try maintain pressure down low and grind it out, not get in a back and forth kind of game with Chilliwack,” – Cam Keith



The Eagles executed their gameplay perfectly, and come away with a 3-1 win over the Chiefs.



RECAP: https://t.co/YNsQ1IfysE — Surrey Eagles (@SurreyEagles) January 4, 2020

Things were not much better for the Abbotsford Pilots, losing a whopper – 10-2 in Richmond.