The Trinity Western Men’s Volleyball Team Earns 14th Straight Win, Beating Brock

St Catherines, Ontario – The Trinity Western men’s volleyball team earned its 14th straight win, including conference and non-conference contests, beating Brock University 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-23) Thursday at Bob Davis Gymnasium.

Using a younger lineup, the Spartans battled through a tight first set, before closing well to earn the set.

The second set was a different story, with TWU losing a bit of momentum before first-year Henry Rempel (Swift Current, Sask.) went on a lengthy serving run to help send the Spartans to a six-point win.

The third set was tight throughout, with the Spartans eventually pulling out the set and the match.

TWU will now travel to take on No. 4-ranked McMaster Friday and Saturday at Burridge Gymnasium.