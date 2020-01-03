Acciona Selected Preferred Proponent To Design, Construct, Partially Finance New Pattullo Bridge

Vancouver/Chicago – ACCIONA and AECON, collaborating through the Fraser Crossing Partners consortium, have been selected as preferred proponent by the Province of B.C., to design, construct, and partially finance during construction, the new Pattullo Bridge replacement over the Fraser River in the Greater Vancouver area.

The project includes construction of the new bridge as well as road and pedestrian connections around the bridgeheads to ensure the flow of traffic between New Westminster and Surrey.

The new bridge will consist of four lanes for cars and commercial vehicles, separated by a central reservation.

The bridge is scheduled for completion in 2023.

Once opened, the new Pattullo Bridge will improve the safety for vehicular, cycle and pedestrian traffic. The existing Pattullo Bridge will be removed as part of the project.

ACCIONA in Canada

Canada is a platform country for ACCIONA, where it first set up in 2000 to execute one of the country’s landmark water projects, Toronto’s Deep Lake Water Cooling project. Nowadays, the Company has commercial offices in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec, with headquarters in Vancouver.

ACCIONA has been involved in major infrastructure projects in Canada such as the Site-C dam, a 1,100 MW hydroelectric plant; the Walterdale Bridge, in Edmonton; Autoroute A-30 in Montreal; the Herb Gray Parkway, in Ontario; the South East Stoney Trail, in Alberta; and the Windsor Essex Parkway, in Ontario. It has also modernized the water distribution system in the city of Saint John,and is currently constructing the North Shore wastewater plant in Vancouver under a design, build and finance contract. Acciona.ca

Courtesy Acciona