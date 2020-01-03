2020 Starting Off As The Year Of The Wind Storms

Fraser Valley – Remember January/February of 2016 and 2017. Those were the winters of big snow dumps. 2018 and 2019 were the usual mix of some snow and wind.

2020, let her blow!

7:38 AM PST Friday 03 January 2020

Wind warning in effect for:

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

Strong winds that may cause damage are expected or occurring.



A strong Pacific storm will bring a brief period of significant wind to the south coast on tonight and Saturday morning.



Southeast winds will gradually strengthen throughout today, particularly for areas near Haro Strait and the Strait of Georgia. Late in the evening winds will briefly reach 70 km/h before becoming southerly, and briefly spread inland to Langley to Abbotsford.



In the early morning hours of Saturday the winds will shift once more to southwesterly. Winds will slowly ease through the Saturday afternoon.

Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

Speaking of Snow:

4:39 AM PST Friday 03 January 2020

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt

Snowfall with total amounts of about 15 cm is expected.



A strong Pacific storm will move through the region tonight and Saturday.



Rain will begin falling on the Coquihalla Highway this evening and then quickly transition to snow by late evening.



Snow heavy at times will fall through the night before tapering slightly on Saturday. Late Saturday evening the snow will change over to flurries.



A total of 15 to 25 cm of snow is possible depending on how quickly the transition from rain to snow occurs,

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.