2019 Was Another Year Of Record Breaking Weather In Eastern Fraser Valley

Chilliwack – By Roger Pannett, Volunteer Weather Observer for Environment Canada at Chilliwack:
With mean temperatures for 2019 at 1.29°C above normal, it was the 7th consecutive year with mean temperature in excess of the + 0.6°C standard deviation, continuing the warming trend which started in 1986.
However, February was the coldest on record with mean temperatures5.03 ⁰C below normal at -0.33⁰C. (Previously 1922 & 1929 were the coldest February’s with mean temperatures at -0.22⁰C).
Except for February & October, monthly mean temperatures were above normal. In the June to September period there were 12 hot days with maximum temperatures in excess of 30.0 ⁰C. It was the 18th consecutive year with well above the average 7 hot days, a trend never previously observed.
There was a total of 19 record breaking high temperatures observed in 2019 with only 3 low temperature records.
Temperature extremes for 2019 were the record- breaking maximum temperature of 34.5 ̊ C (13.8°C above normal.) on June 12th and the minimum temperature of – 10.2 ̊ C (10.4°C below normal) on February 4th.
In 2019 there were 211 frost free days compared to the average 216 days.
After the driest March since 1992, (78.82% below normal) six 24-hour rainfall records occurred, the most since 2003. However, for the 7th consecutive year precipitation totals were below the 30-year average, – 28.43%, including snowfall at 42.8% below normal.
|Variable
|2019
|30 Year Average
|Mean Maximum
|15.76 C
|14.71 C
|Mean Minimum
|7.21C
|5.69 C
|Mean Temperature
|11.49 C
|10.2 C
|Rainfall
|1,271.6 mm
|1750.7 mm
|Snowfall
|74.0 cm
|129.4 cm
|Total Precipitation
|1,345.6 mm
|1880.1 mm
|Days of rain
|148 days
|161 days
|Days of snow
|16 days
|18 days
|Total Days of Precipitation
|156 days
|174 days
|Frosts
|51
|57
|Relative humidity average
|68.26 %
