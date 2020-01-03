2019 Was Another Year Of Record Breaking Weather In Eastern Fraser Valley

Chilliwack – By Roger Pannett, Volunteer Weather Observer for Environment Canada at Chilliwack:

With mean temperatures for 2019 at 1.29°C above normal, it was the 7th consecutive year with mean temperature in excess of the + 0.6°C standard deviation, continuing the warming trend which started in 1986.

However, February was the coldest on record with mean temperatures5.03 ⁰C below normal at -0.33⁰C. (Previously 1922 & 1929 were the coldest February’s with mean temperatures at -0.22⁰C).

Except for February & October, monthly mean temperatures were above normal. In the June to September period there were 12 hot days with maximum temperatures in excess of 30.0 ⁰C. It was the 18th consecutive year with well above the average 7 hot days, a trend never previously observed.

There was a total of 19 record breaking high temperatures observed in 2019 with only 3 low temperature records.

Temperature extremes for 2019 were the record- breaking maximum temperature of 34.5 ̊ C (13.8°C above normal.) on June 12th and the minimum temperature of – 10.2 ̊ C (10.4°C below normal) on February 4th.

In 2019 there were 211 frost free days compared to the average 216 days.

After the driest March since 1992, (78.82% below normal) six 24-hour rainfall records occurred, the most since 2003. However, for the 7th consecutive year precipitation totals were below the 30-year average, – 28.43%, including snowfall at 42.8% below normal.