2019 Was Another Year Of Record Breaking Weather In Eastern Fraser Valley

Chilliwack – By Roger Pannett, Volunteer Weather Observer for Environment Canada at Chilliwack:

With mean temperatures for 2019 at 1.29°C above normal, it was the 7th consecutive year with mean temperature in excess of the + 0.6°C standard deviation, continuing the warming trend which started in 1986.

However, February was the coldest on record with mean temperatures5.03 ⁰C below normal at -0.33⁰C. (Previously 1922 & 1929 were the coldest February’s with mean temperatures at -0.22⁰C).

Except for February & October, monthly mean temperatures were above normal. In the June to September period there were 12 hot days with maximum temperatures in excess of 30.0 ⁰C. It was the 18th consecutive year with well above the average 7 hot days, a trend never previously observed.

There was a total of 19 record breaking high temperatures observed in 2019 with only 3 low temperature records.

Temperature extremes for 2019 were the record- breaking maximum temperature of 34.5 ̊ C (13.8°C above normal.) on June 12th and the minimum temperature of – 10.2 ̊ C (10.4°C below normal) on February 4th.

In 2019 there were 211 frost free days compared to the average 216 days.

After the driest March since 1992, (78.82% below normal) six 24-hour rainfall records occurred, the most since 2003. However, for the 7th consecutive year precipitation totals were below the 30-year average, – 28.43%, including snowfall at 42.8% below normal.

Variable 2019 30 Year Average
Mean Maximum 15.76 C 14.71 C
Mean Minimum 7.21C 5.69 C
Mean Temperature 11.49 C 10.2 C
Rainfall 1,271.6 mm 1750.7 mm
Snowfall 74.0 cm 129.4 cm
Total Precipitation 1,345.6 mm 1880.1 mm
Days of rain 148 days 161 days
Days of snow 16 days 18 days
Total Days of Precipitation 156 days 174 days
Frosts 51 57
Relative humidity average 68.26 % .
