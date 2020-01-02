The Paperboys Come Back To Harrison, January 11 (VIDEO)

Harrison – The Harrison Festival Society will kick off 2020 with a show by Vancouver’s The Paperboys, one of Vancouver’s longest running and popular roots music acts.

The band will hit the stage Saturday, January 11, 2020.

The music of the Paperboys crosses a range of genres, from Celtic jigs and reels to Mexican son jarocho and Latin horn arrangements, but the glue that binds all these styles together is the buoyant pop-rock songwriting of bandleader Tom Landa.

Over the past 25 years, the band has developed a strong following not only in Canada, but south of the border as well, particularly in Seattle, where they sell out multiple nights in a row annually at some of the city’s larger venues. They also have toured extensively in Europe, where they have a solid fan base in Germany and the UK.

The show begins at 8:00pm with doors opening at 7:30pm. Tickets for The Paperboys are $25 and can be purchased online at www.harrisonfestival.com, by phone at 604.796.3664 or in person at the Ranger Station Art Gallery in Harrison and Agassiz Shoppers Drug Mart on Pioneer Avenue.