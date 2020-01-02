Social Media Sites Vital In Cold Case/Missing Persons Files – The Latest – Wesley Foulds

Fraser Valley – Over the past few years and 2019 in particular, social media has played a vital role in asking the public for information on cold case files and missing persons. This is not coming from Police organization. This is from private concerned citizens.

This came to light in 2019 in the Fraser Valley with the disappearance of Grace Baranyk, John Pop, Kris Corture and others.

52 year old Wesley Foulds of Abbotsford went missing in 2009. His truck eventually found in Mission. His vanishing remains a mystery. He is the latest focus on gathering information on his whereabouts.

There are three websites and Facebook pages that are playing a major role in gathering information. Missing Persons Canada, Please Bring Me Home (based in Ontario) and Guardians of Our Angels.

Wesley was last seen in Abbotsford BC on March 4th 2009. He had a doctor’s appointment in Burnaby to check on his high blood pressure. He

had to work at 2 p.m. that day for Arcus, a company that runs

group homes and day programs for disabled adults. When he

didn’t show up for his shift at a group home in Whonnock, Arcus

employees called his cellphone, but those calls were not in the

phone’s memory. His last outgoing call was 10:14 a.m. He also

did not show up for his 11:30 a.m. medical appointment. His

truck was located within 24 hours in the Hayward Lake

Recreation parking lot, Mission BC. There were small drops of

blood that were confirmed to be Wesley’s. His cell phone was

recovered from the truck but his wallet has never been found.

He lived with his common-law wife at the time. She describes him

as a “dedicated family man, with no drinking or drug problems.”

She read his journal, and said even when he went through a

divorce and lost his family, which was his most emotional time,

there was no reference to suicide. She believes that there is foul

play involved and is concerned for his well being. There was a

private investigator that looked into his case and they found there

were no financial transactions, no contacts with people after the

disappearance, and the PI could find no sign that Wesley had a

private life that his family and friends did not know about.