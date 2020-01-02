Abbotsford Now Has Brand New & Environmentally Friendly Used Oil Recycling Facility

Abbotsford/Victoria – BC Used Oil Management Association (“BCUOMA”), a not-for-profit group dedicated to the collection and recycling of lubricating oil, oil filters, oil containers, antifreeze and antifreeze containers in British Columbia, announced that the GFL Transfer Station & Recycling Facility located at 34613 Vye Road, Abbotsford, is now accepting used oil, antifreeze, filters and containers. The new infrastructure that has been installed will provide the residents of Abbotsford with an easy, free and eco-friendly way to recycle these materials.

This is Vye Road off Highway 11 and south of COSTCO.

The Return Collection Facility (RCF) infrastructure grant that GFL Environmental received from BCUOMA provided GFL Transfer Station & Recycling Facility with a 20 ft. modified sea container to facilitate the responsible collection and management of used oil, antifreeze, filters and containers.

Used oil is a valuable resource and there is a market for used oil. If it is recycled at a BC used oil recycling centre, it can be recovered and re-used. Used oil can be re-refined into new lubricating oil and used as a fuel in pulp mills, cement plants and asphalt plants. Any vehicle maintenance facilities, automobile owners, and other machinery maintenance operations that use oil also can use re-refined oil. Additionally, used oil filters contain reusable scrap metal, which steel producers can reuse for metal products like rebar, nails and wire. Used antifreeze can be reprocessed to produce new automotive antifreeze. Plastic oil and antifreeze containers can be recycled into new oil containers, flowerpots, pipe, guardrails, and patio furniture.

Each year, approximately 50 million litres of oil, and 3 million litres of antifreeze are collected and responsibly managed through the approximately 300 public collection facilities and over 4,000 generators across the province, which are managed by the BCUOMA program.

For more information on GFL Transfer Station & Recycling visit http://firstclassgroup.ca/abbotsford-transfer-station/