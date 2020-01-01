2019 Year In Review – FVN’s Top Stories

Fraser Valley – Happy New Year! It was a busy 2019 for the Valley. This is just a glimpse of what happened in 2019.

Missing Seniors – Grace Baranek, John Pop, Valentina Kushnareva

Also missing – Timothy Marc Delahaye, of North Vancouver, Kristofer Courture

Grace was simply everyone’s grandma and her disappearance took the community by the heart. Her death left an emptiness in the community.

Rainbow Crosswalks in Chilliwack – 16 of them now in Chilliwack celebrating LGBTQ2+ although the one slated for Mill Street in Chilliwack was turned down by City Council.

RAN – New Housing Tower opened behind the original homeless shelter. The Portal Homeless Shelter did not receive a 3 year extension. Ruth and Naomi’s will have to vacate by 2021. It was deemed to close to schools and the downtown Chilliwack core.

Courtesy – the portal needs to move

Social Housing – Old Traders Inn site opens

Major development project in Abbotsford deemed too ambitious. This would have been off Whatcom Road.

Chilliwack School Trustee Barry Neufeld vs ex-BCTF President Glen Hansman and Current Chilliwack School Board Chair Dan Coulter – Neufeld will try to appeal judges decision against his defamation case vs Hansman. Tension between he and Coulter remains palatable.

Fantasy Farms vs ALR – the saga continues over agri-tourism. Fantasy Farms closed its doors to agri-tourism after Halloween. Petey’s Country Xmas moved to Chilliwack Mall.

Major redevelopment of Cottonwood and Chilliwack Malls.

Molson Coors opens.

Chilliwack Alano Club financial woes go public. Chilliwack Rotary tries to help as best they can. FV Community Charitable Gaming Association, the Alano’s advocates, were audited by BC Gaming as was the club.

New Chilliwack Curling Club opens

On going call for widening of Highway 1 to Abby while major YXX link on Mt Lehman is completed.

Abbotsford Airport – YXX another record year featuring its one millionth passenger through the terminal.

On going gang violence in Abby and Chilliwack and the unsolved murders.

chillTV’s News of the Week debuts. Local TV returns to the Fraser Valley.