OK Connector Closed – Commercial Vehicle Loaded With Volatile Substance Catches Fire

Merritt – Highway 97C the Okanagan Connector remains closed in all directions, east of the Highway 5A Junction, as crews continue their work to assess a hazardous commercial vehicle fire.

Early Tuesday morning ( December 31, @1AM) Merritt RCMP received a report of a commercial truck fire along Highway 97C east of the Highway 5A Aspen Grove junction. It was determined that the contents of the commercial transport truck were extremely volatile, which prompted the closure of the highway while crews worked to assess the fire for safety.

Transport Canada have been notified of the incident.

“The highway remains closed in both directions at this time,” states S/Sgt. Lorne Wood, Merritt RCMP Detachment Commander. “Motorists are urged to monitor Drive BC for the latest information on the closure, and are asked to plan their travels to and from the Lower Mainland accordingly.”

Anyone with any additional information about the incident is asked to contact the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.