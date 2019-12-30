RCMP Searching For Man Who Propositioned A 13 Year Old Girl At Eagle Landing

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP are looking for witnesses to assist with the police investigation of an alleged sexual assault.

The investigation stems from a report received by the Chilliwack RCMP at approximately 11PM on Friday December 20, that a man in the 8200-block of Eagle Landing Parkway (Eagle Landing Mall) offered a sexual proposal and inappropriately touched a 13-year-old-girl. Officers quickly arrived at the location where police began collecting evidence in their investigation.

“Fortunately the young girl did the right thing, and immediately ran away into a business,” says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD.

The suspect is described as:

· Caucasian male.

· Approximately 180 cm (5’11”) in height.

· In his mid-20’s.

· Wearing a long sleeve red shirt.

“Obviously we are concerned however, to this point of our investigation, officers have not linked this event to any similar incidents,” said Rail. “We encourage parents to review stranger danger safety tips with their children.”

Chilliwack RCMP General Investigation Support Team (GIST) is actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).