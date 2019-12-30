Abby PD Investigating Heritage Drive Shooting

Abbotsford – On Monday afternoon (@ 1:21PM), police were called to the 3600 block of Heritage Drive for a report of a shooting incident. Upon arrival, officers spoke to the 19-year-old victim, who advised that he arrived at a residence on Heritage Drive, and as he was walking to the door, an occupant of a white SUV, fired a gun towards him, hitting a vehicle in the driveway. The occupants of the suspect vehicle, a white SUV, fled the area.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Investigators are in the preliminary stages of this investigation, while the motive is not known at this time, police do not believe this was a random attack.

Abbotsford Police Patrol officer, Forensic Identification Unit officers and Major Crime Detectives remain on scene investigating and canvassing the area for video and additional witnesses.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of this shooting, or has CCTV, dashcam video or information about this investigation is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 604-859-

5225 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

AbbyPD file 2019-56200