Abbotsford International Airport (YXX) Reaches 1 Million Passenger Milestone

Abbotsford – It’s proof that it truly is an international airport. All from the volume of passengers.

The Abbotsford International Airport (YXX) has reached the 1 million passenger milestone, which was announced by Mayor Henry Braun on Monday.



Passenger volumes at YXX have been growing at record rates:



● 2015 – 487,833 passengers



● 2016 – 530,643 (8.8% increase)



● 2017 – 677,653 (27.7% increase)



● 2018 – 842,212 (24.3% increase)



● 2019 – 1 million plus (18.7% to date)



YXX has 4 national airlines including WestJet (since 1997), Swoop Airlines, Flair Airlines, and seasonal service on Air Canada Rouge, in addition to Island Express Air offering intra-BC flights. YXX’s airline partners are making air travel more accessible and affordable for every day Canadians, providing direct routes to Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Hamilton, London Ontario, Toronto, (seasonal), Nanaimo, Victoria, Las Vegas and seasonal service to Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta.

Abbotsford International Airport: https://www.abbotsfordairport.ca/