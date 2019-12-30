18 Month RCMP Investigation Leads To 4 Arrests and Shut Down Of Drug Trafficking Organization

Chilliwack – A year of investigation conducted by the RCMP has resulted with the dismantling of a criminal operation and their alleged distribution of illegal drugs.

During the investigation initiated by the Chilliwack Crime Reduction Unit Drug Section (CRU) in the summer of 2018 officers gathered evidence connecting suspects and addresses to the illegal operation. As the investigation continued seven addresses associated to the operation were targeted by police.

On December 19, 2019 CRU supported by Chilliwack RCMP CRU Property, Priority Target Team (PTT), and Serious Crime Unit (SCU) officers executed Controlled Drug and Substance Act (CDSA) search warrants of residences in the 9200-block of Edwards Street, 5900-block of Deerfield Crescent, 45000-block of Collins Drive, 45000-block of Cartmell Road, 46000-block of Stevenson Road, 48000-block of Elkview Road, and the 45000-block of Crescent Drive. RCMP executed an additional three search warrants on vehicles related to the investigation.

A large quantity of drugs police believe to be cocaine, firearms, drug trafficking paraphernalia, cash, and several cell phones were seized during the searches.

Four persons arrested during the execution of the search warrants were later released by police.

Following a thorough investigation and review of evidence gathered, all circumstances of the investigation will be forwarded in a report by the RCMP to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) for assessment of CDSA charges.

“A very complex and technical investigation conducted by the Chilliwack RCMP resulted in the execution of ten search warrants and the prevention of illegal drugs from reaching the streets of our community,” says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD.

RCMP remind everyone who witnesses anything they believe to be suspicious in nature to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).