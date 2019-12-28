FVN AM News Sat Dec 28,2019. Kidnapping Suspect Arrested, Never Ending Cold, NYE Transit (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – FVN AM News Sat Dec 28, 2019. Chilliwack Kidnapping Suspect Arrested, Never Ending Cold, New Years Eve Transit is Free In Abby and Mission – Sunday Service for Chilliwack and Agassiz.
