CAPTURED – BC Wide Warrant For Alexis Neill – Robbery, Kidnapping

Chilliwack – DECEMBER 27 UPDATE – Chilliwack RCMP informed FVN and chill TV that by Friday December 27, 26 year old Alexis Neill, who was wanted by the RCMP has been taken into custody. A British Columbia wide arrest warrant had been issued for Neill, 26 for robbery and kidnapping. RCMP did not comment on where, when and how she was found.

DECEMBER 18 ORIGINAL STORY – A British Columbia wide warrant of arrest has been issued for Alexis Kasey Nicole Neill, 26, of Chilliwack for robbery and kidnapping.

RCMP caution the public if sighted, do not attempt to apprehend Ms. Neill and immediately call 911.

Alexis Kasey Nicole Neill is described as:

Alexis Neill Courtesy RCMP

Caucasian female.

Height: 173 cm (5’8”).

Weight: 73 kg (161 lbs).

Eyes: Brown.

Hair: Black.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of Alexis Kasey Nicole Neill is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).